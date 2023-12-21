X (formerly Twitter) down for thousands of users globally. Details here

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was reported to be down for thousands of users on Thursday. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com noted that thousands of users globally reported issues in accessing X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issues surrounding X seems to have affected users on both the app and website of the social media platform. The Downdetector data showed that 64% of the users reported facing issues while using the X app while 29% of the users reported issues with using the X website.

The Downdetector data showed that over 70,000 people were affected by the outage which was first reported at 10:43 am on Thursday. A report by the Indian Express noted that the outage led users to be shown the message ‘Welcome to your timeline’ instead of the regular tweets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

