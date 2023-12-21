Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  X (formerly Twitter) down for thousands of users globally. Details here

X (formerly Twitter) down for thousands of users globally. Details here

Livemint

  • Elon Musk led social media platform X was down for thousands of users globally.

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July 24, 2023, in Belgrade, Serbia.E uropean Union authorities are looking into whether Elon Musk’s online platform X breached tough new social media regulations, in the first such investigation since the rules designed to make online content less toxic took effect. European Commissioner Thierry Breton announced Monday,

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was reported to be down for thousands of users on Thursday. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com noted that thousands of users globally reported issues in accessing X.

The issues surrounding X seems to have affected users on both the app and website of the social media platform. The Downdetector data showed that 64% of the users reported facing issues while using the X app while 29% of the users reported issues with using the X website.

The Downdetector data showed that over 70,000 people were affected by the outage which was first reported at 10:43 am on Thursday. A report by the Indian Express noted that the outage led users to be shown the message ‘Welcome to your timeline’ instead of the regular tweets.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.