X (formerly Twitter) down for thousands of users globally. Details here

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was reported to be down for thousands of users on Thursday. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com noted that thousands of users globally reported issues in accessing X.
The issues surrounding X seems to have affected users on both the app and website of the social media platform. The Downdetector data showed that 64% of the users reported facing issues while using the X app while 29% of the users reported issues with using the X website.
The Downdetector data showed that over 70,000 people were affected by the outage which was first reported at 10:43 am on Thursday. A report by the Indian Express noted that the outage led users to be shown the message ‘Welcome to your timeline’ instead of the regular tweets.
