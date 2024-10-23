Turkey terrorist attack: Authorities block X, Instagram and other social media platforms amid explosion in Ankara
In the wake of an attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries, Turkey has reportedly restricted major social media platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok. NetBlocks indicates this aligns with a broadcast ban to manage information dissemination surrounding the incident.
Major social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, have been reportedly restricted in Turkey following a deadly attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message