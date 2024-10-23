In the wake of an attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries, Turkey has reportedly restricted major social media platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok. NetBlocks indicates this aligns with a broadcast ban to manage information dissemination surrounding the incident.

Major social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, have been reportedly restricted in Turkey following a deadly attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara.

According to NetBlocks, a global internet observatory that monitors cybersecurity and digital governance, the restrictions were implemented shortly after the attack. NetBlocks reported on X that "live metrics show social media platforms... have been restricted in #Turkey" in the aftermath of the incident. The restrictions align with a broader broadcast ban imposed by Turkish authorities as they seek to control the flow of information related to the attack.

According to Selim Cirpanoglu, the mayor of Kahramankazan province, three people lost their lives and five others were injured in what has been described as a "terror attack" targeting the headquarters of Turkish aerospace and defense firm TUSAS, reported Mint previously. Cirpanoglu shared the details during an interview with the Turkish TV channel Tele on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the attack involved an explosion followed by gunfire at the TUSAS facility. HaberTurk television suggested that the explosion may have been the result of a suicide bomber. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the country's aviation industry.

Turkey's interior minister announced that a massive explosion near the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters, located outside Ankara, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The minister confirmed the incident as a "terrorist attack," stating, "A terrorist act has been carried out against Turkish Aerospace Industries... Unfortunately, there are casualties and wounded," Ali Yerlikaya wrote in a post on X. His statement came shortly after reports from local media detailed an explosion and gunfire at a site roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital.

Local reports indicated that employees at the facility on the outskirts of Ankara were evacuated to a secure location. NTV television reported that security forces, ambulances, and firefighters were quickly sent to the scene.

TUSAS specializes in designing, manufacturing, and assembling both civilian and military aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and other defense and space systems.

