X launches About This Account to help users identify real profiles: How the new feature works

X has begun rolling out a new transparency tool, claimed to give users clearer insight into who they are interacting with on the platform. The feature, called About This Account, surfaces details such as the country or region an account is based in, how many times the username has been changed, the original join date and how the app was first downloaded.

Global rollout begins The update was confirmed by Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, who announced on Sunday that the feature would go live worldwide within hours. According to Bier, users will be able to access the information by tapping the sign-up date on any profile. He described the launch as an important step towards protecting the integrity of the platform, which he referred to as the global town square.

Bier added that X intends to expand the range of verification tools available to users so they can better judge the authenticity of content they encounter. He also noted that accounts in countries where online speech carries legal or personal risks will be able to limit the visibility of their region through new privacy controls.

Effort to combat bots and inauthentic behaviour The broader aim of the feature is to reduce inauthentic engagement, particularly from bots that attempt to mimic real users. Such activity has remained a persistent challenge for X and is expected to become more complex in the age of AI-generated content.

The first indication of the feature came in October, when Bier revealed that X was experimenting with displaying these details on his profile and those of company employees. By making this information public, the company believes users will be better equipped to assess whether an account is trustworthy or attempting to spread misinformation or manipulate discussions.