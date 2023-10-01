X loses daily active users since Musk takeover: CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), revealed in an interview at Code 2023 that the platform has lost 11.6 percent of its daily active users since Elon Musk's takeover, dropping from 254.5 million to 225 million users, reported NDTV.

X CEO shared during an interview at Code 2023 that the company noted a 3.7 percent drop compared to Musk's figures from the previous year, resulting in a loss of nearly 15 million users. She further mentioned that X's goal is to achieve profitability by 2024 and highlighted that 90 percent of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform in the past 12 weeks.

Reportedly, Yaccarino emphasized that she has been in her role at X for just 12 weeks. She also disclosed that X, previously known as Twitter, has seen a decrease in its daily active user count following Elon Musk's takeover.

In the previous year, Elon Musk shared a series of tweets indicating that Twitter had 254.5 million daily active users in the week preceding his takeover.

As reported by The Information, X later adjusted its daily active user tally to 245 million. During the interview, Yaccarino stated that X currently has 225 million active users, noting that she had mentioned a range of "200 to 250 million" daily active users earlier in the conversation.

She went on to mention that X currently boasts 550 million monthly active users. It remains uncertain how much monthly active user growth has occurred during Mr. Musk's leadership, adds the report.

Furthermore, she affirmed that X is on track to achieve profitability in 2024. During her appearance at the Code Conference, she stated, "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit."

