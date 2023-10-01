X loses daily active users since Musk takeover: CEO Linda Yaccarino
X, formerly known as Twitter, has lost 11.6% of its daily active users since Elon Musk's takeover, dropping to 225 million users. The company aims to achieve profitability by 2024.
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), revealed in an interview at Code 2023 that the platform has lost 11.6 percent of its daily active users since Elon Musk's takeover, dropping from 254.5 million to 225 million users, reported NDTV.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message