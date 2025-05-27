X Money coming soon? Elon Musk confirms beta rollout with limited access, promises ‘Extreme Care’

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is believed to be gearing up to launch its digital payments service,X Money, with a limited beta rollout expected soon. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who owns X, confirmed this development in response to user speculation on the platform earlier this week.

The new financial feature is part of Musk’s broader vision to transform X into a multifunctional “everything app,” incorporating banking and payment capabilities alongside its core social media offering.

A post by the account @teslaownerssv on Monday suggested that X Money’s official launch was imminent, highlighting its potential to reshape the app with integrated payment and banking tools. Musk replied, stating, “This will be a very limited access beta at first,” adding, “When people’s savings are involved, extreme care must be taken.”

X Money launch: What all to expect Though an exact date for the launch remains unannounced, the service is expected to go live in 2025. According to several media reports, the platform is anticipated to support cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin, and Musk is reportedly collaborating with Visa to enable seamless payment processing.

The payments infrastructure has been in development since 2022, with X Payments LLC—the entity managing the initiative—already securing licences in 41 US states. Industry insiders revealed in January that Musk aims to obtain regulatory approval from all US states prior to the full-scale launch.

X Money launch: Global implications Notably, the introduction of X Money could mark another step in Musk’s long-term ambition to integrate social media, finance, and communication services under a single umbrella. If successful, it could position X as a formidable player in the digital payments landscape, rivalling established platforms like PayPal and Cash App.