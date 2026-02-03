X offices in Paris searched by French cybercrime, Elon Musk told to appear before authorities

On Tuesday, french prosecutors raided X’s Paris offices as part of a criminal probe into alleged child abuse content, explicit deepfakes, Holocaust denial and algorithm manipulation, summoning Elon Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino for questioning while Europol assists the investigation.

French prosecutors have searched the Paris offices of Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of a widening criminal investigation into alleged offences ranging from the circulation of child sexual abuse material to the spread of sexually explicit deepfakes and Holocaust denial.
The searches took place on Tuesday under the supervision of the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office, which confirmed that a preliminary inquiry has been underway since January last year.

Offices raided as inquiry gathers pace

In a statement, prosecutors said investigators are examining possible “complicity” in the possession and distribution of pornographic images involving minors, as well as the dissemination of fabricated sexual content created using artificial intelligence.

The probe also covers allegations of denial of crimes against humanity and the manipulation of automated data processing systems by an organised group.

Authorities said the investigation is being conducted with the aim of ensuring that the platform complies with French law while operating in the country.

Musk and former CEO summoned

Prosecutors have requested “voluntary interviews” with Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, who served as X’s chief executive between 2023 and 2025. Both are scheduled to be questioned on 20 April.

Several employees of the company have also been summoned to appear as witnesses during the same week.

In a message posted on the platform, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced the searches and said it would stop using X, urging followers to connect via other social media channels instead.

Europol providing support

The European Union’s law enforcement agency Europol is assisting French authorities with the case. A spokesperson confirmed the support but declined to provide further details.

Complaint over algorithms

The inquiry was initially triggered by reports from a French lawmaker who alleged that biased algorithms on X may have distorted the functioning of an automated data processing system.

Investigators later broadened the scope of the case after concerns emerged about content generated by X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok.

Controversial AI posts

According to prosecutors, Grok produced posts that appeared to deny the Holocaust and circulated sexually explicit deepfakes. Holocaust denial is a criminal offence in France.

In one widely shared message in French, the chatbot suggested that gas chambers at Auschwitz Birkenau were intended for “disinfection with Zyklon B against typhus” rather than mass killing, a claim long associated with denial narratives.

The post was subsequently deleted. Grok later acknowledged the error and stated that historical evidence shows Zyklon B was used to murder more than one million people at the camp.

The chatbot has previously faced criticism for generating antisemitic content. Musk’s company has removed earlier posts that seemed to praise Adolf Hitler following public complaints.

(With inputs from AP)

