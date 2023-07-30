X, previously Twitter, reinstates Kanye West's account after 8-month suspension

X, previously Twitter, reinstates Kanye West's account after 8-month suspension1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Kanye West's suspension from X, previously known as Twitter, has been lifted after eight months, according to the Wall Street Journal. West reassured the platform that he would refrain from sharing antisemitic content.
X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, has decided to lift the suspension on rapper and designer Kanye West approximately eight months after the initial action, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.
