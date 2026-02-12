X Product Head says AI agents will make phone calls and email ‘unusable' in 3 months: here's why

X Product Head Nikita Bier has made a massive prediction about the state of spam calls and messages over the next three months. Bier has predicted that spam and automation will be so rampant in the next 90 days that it will no longer be possible to use phone calls, Gmail or iMessage in “any functional sense”.

Nikita Bier on AI powered spam: In a post on X, Bier wrote, “Prediction: In less than 90 days, all channels that we thought were safe from spam & automation will be so flooded that they will no longer be usable in any functional sense: iMessage, phone calls, Gmail. And we will have no way to stop it.”

“What you’re experiencing now is 0.1% of the population being capable of this. Now imagine it being 100%,” he added in response to a post.

The natural question at this point is what would lead to this influx of spam and automation. Bier clarified that as well in response to another question, when a user replied to his post writing, “This happened six months ago.”

“Wait until every person who wants to make $50/day sets up OpenClaw. Before there was a technical barrier to this,” Bier noted.

View full Image Openclaw website

In case you aren’t aware, OpenClaw is the company that was recently credited with creating the Reddit-only social media platform Moltbook. The platform, however, uses an open-source agent framework that allows users to run autonomous AI agents directly on their machines.

Unlike traditional AI chatbots, these AI agents can take multi-step actions such as planning, executing tasks, and interacting with other apps like WhatsApp or Gmail.

While AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini have been around since late 2022, Bier’s prediction rests on the hypothesis that it is now easier than ever to create a sophisticated scam bot and put it to work to earn a few quick bucks.

While both Gmail and Android have rolled out spam protection features in recent months, Bier isn’t convinced that these protections are enough. In response to a person who stated that spam filters on Gmail are “ineffective”, Bier responded, “Going forward, the only way to communicate with me will be shouting in my face.”