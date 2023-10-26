comScore
X rolls out audio and video calling feature: A guide on how to use it

 Livemint

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) introduces Audio and Video calling exclusively for X Premium (Twitter Blue) users on iOS, with plans to extend to Android. Free users can receive calls with customizable settings, requiring prior Direct Messaging interaction for calls.

For representation purposes only (REUTERS)
Elon Musk's X, which was previously called Twitter, has added video and audio calling features. Right now, only X Premium (Twitter Blue) users on iOS can use these features. But X is planning to bring them to Android users soon.

X said in its post on the platform, "We're launching a new means of communication on X, Audio and Video Calling. Audio and Video calling is now available on iOS and will soon be available on Android."

Notably, if you use X for free, you can still get calls. You can decide who can call you by changing your Direct Messaging settings. By default, you can get calls from people you follow or have in your address book. But there is a rule: to make a call, both people need to have sent Direct Messages to each other at least once.

How to start a Call on X?

  • Go to your direct messages.
  • Pick a chat you already have or begin a new one.
  • Click on the phone symbol.
  • Decide between 'Audio call' or 'Video call' by tapping the right icons.
  • The person you call will get a notification, and if they do not answer, they will receive a notification on it.

Back in August, Musk said that X would be getting voice and video calls. This is part of turning the old Twitter into a multi-purpose app. These features will work on iPhones, Android phones, Mac computers, and regular PCs. You will not need a phone number to use them.

Control who can call you

To manage your calling preferences on X, follow these steps: First, tap the envelope icon to access your messages. Then, tap the settings icon in the top right corner to open your Messages settings. Within these settings, you can control whether you want to enable the audio and video calling feature or not. If you choose to enable it, you can decide who can call you, including people in your address book, those you follow, and verified users.

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST
