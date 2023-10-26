Elon Musk's X, which was previously called Twitter, has added video and audio calling features. Right now, only X Premium (Twitter Blue) users on iOS can use these features. But X is planning to bring them to Android users soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

X said in its post on the platform, "We're launching a new means of communication on X, Audio and Video Calling. Audio and Video calling is now available on iOS and will soon be available on Android."

Notably, if you use X for free, you can still get calls. You can decide who can call you by changing your Direct Messaging settings. By default, you can get calls from people you follow or have in your address book. But there is a rule: to make a call, both people need to have sent Direct Messages to each other at least once. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to start a Call on X? Go to your direct messages.

Pick a chat you already have or begin a new one.

Click on the phone symbol.

Decide between 'Audio call' or 'Video call' by tapping the right icons.

The person you call will get a notification, and if they do not answer, they will receive a notification on it.

Back in August, Musk said that X would be getting voice and video calls. This is part of turning the old Twitter into a multi-purpose app. These features will work on iPhones, Android phones, Mac computers, and regular PCs. You will not need a phone number to use them.

Control who can call you To manage your calling preferences on X, follow these steps: First, tap the envelope icon to access your messages. Then, tap the settings icon in the top right corner to open your Messages settings. Within these settings, you can control whether you want to enable the audio and video calling feature or not. If you choose to enable it, you can decide who can call you, including people in your address book, those you follow, and verified users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!