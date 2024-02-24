X still down in Pakistan: Mysterious shutdown of social media giant continues to baffle Pakistanis
Social media platform 'X' remains inaccessible in Pakistan for almost a week with no clear explanation from the government.
In a perplexing turn of events, the widely used social media platform 'X' remains off-limits to the Pakistani populace for almost a week, with the caretaker government remaining tight-lipped about the cause behind the prolonged disruption, as reported by Geo News.
