Elon Musk has announced a significant update to X's algorithm, focusing on prioritizing engaging content. Users will gain more control over their feeds, with further details to be shared via @XEng.

Tech mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled plans for a significant update to the algorithm of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In a series of posts on the platform, Musk emphasised the importance of prioritising content that users find genuinely engaging and valuable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng. Our goal is to maximise unregretted user-seconds," Musk wrote. He explained that while some negative content may increase user time on the platform, it does not contribute to what he termed "unregretted user time."

Musk also revealed that the platform is developing tools to give users greater control over their content feeds. “We’re also working on easy ways for you to adjust the content feed dynamically, so you can have what you want at any given moment," he stated in a follow-up tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move is part of Musk’s broader vision to redefine how users interact with X, aiming to create a more positive and personalised experience. By addressing concerns about the prevalence of negativity on the platform, the changes are expected to appeal to both long-time users and newcomers.

Further details about the algorithmic adjustments will be shared through @XEng, the official engineering handle for X. The announcement has sparked a lively debate online, with users speculating about how the new system might reshape their interactions on the platform.

Since acquiring X in 2022, Musk has implemented a series of ambitious updates and reforms, positioning the platform as a hub for meaningful conversation and entertainment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk has previously advocated for improved accessibility to X's 'Mute Words' feature. His remarks followed a post by Dan, an X employee, who recently highlighted the tool's functionality on the platform.

Dan shared, "A friendly reminder: you can mute words on 𝕏 by navigating to settings > privacy > mute > mute words. This can be done permanently or temporarily if you just need a break." The feature allows users to customise their feed by blocking specific words or phrases, offering a tailored way to filter content.

In response, Musk acknowledged the feature's importance but conceded that it might be difficult for users to locate. "We do need to make this easier to find," he replied. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}