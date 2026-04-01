X down again? Elon Musk's social media platform suffers another outage for thousands of users

Elon Musk-led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is facing issues for thousands of users globally, as per outage tracking platform Downdetector. Notably, this is the second time in just a few hours that X is facing downtime for various users.

Downdetector data showed that X started seeing errors in the US, with the reports topping out at around 25,000 at 3:50 PM EST (2:20 AM India time). The second spike for the platform came at around 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST), when over 6,000 users complained on Downdetector about being unable to access the popular social media platform.

Out of these complaints, 46% of the users said that they were facing issues accessing the X app, 27% said they were facing issues with the X feed, and 16% reported issues with its website.

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While there were not many complaints from India during the first outage, Downdetector saw a clear spike during the second one, with over 600 complaints being registered on the platform that peaked at 6:38 AM IST.

The dual spike trend was also present on another outage tracking platform, Statusgator, where two separate spikes were seen at 3:45 PM EST and 8:15 PM EST.

The outage tracking map on the platform showed that most users affected by the outage were in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

While X has not issued an official statement on the outage, the company's chatbot Grok responded to a user on the platform, saying, “X is down for some users right now due to a brief technical outage—feeds not loading, errors popping up."

“No official cause released yet (common with these short spikes). Should be back online soon based on patterns from recent incidents,” the AI added.

How is social media reacting to the X outage? Netizens were visibly miffed at the recent X outage, which comes as the platform suffered another outage just a few days ago. One user summed up this sentiment in a comment on Reddit, writing, "Never seen an app go down this fucking often, how embarrassing."

“Working and not working on and off now for 10 minutes. It's 6:21 pm now in Phoenix AZ FIX IT !!!” wrote one user on Downdetector.

“i was just trying to rant on my private account that no one sees come on dude” wrote another user.