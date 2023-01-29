Xbox CEO promises an exciting year to fans, new releases lined up

The year of 2022 did not go well for Microsoft’s gaming business. The company released no major development and its sales dropped as well. However, Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, has promised a great year to fans this time.

In an interview with IGN, Spencer expressed that the previous year was too light on the gaming industry where the platform did not produce enough first-party titles or exclusives. “Our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform, and we didn’t do enough of that in 2022, there’s no doubt," said Spencer in the interview.

Spencer assured that the projects in the Xobox’s current pipeline meaning that 2023 is going to be an exciting year. For the ongoing year, Spencer shared that he felt the company had momentum following its hit Hi-Fi Rush which was launched recently during the Developer Direct showcase.

Speaking on Microsoft layoffs, he said, “Obviously, we are going through some adjustments right now that are painful, but I think necessary, but it’s really to set us up and the teams for long-term success."

The company will release its most anticipated exclusive, Starfield. He stated, “I look at 2023, I love the games that we have coming out. Redfall and Starfield, as commented, will be exciting, just given the timing with Bethesda now that they are fully integrated into the organisation."

