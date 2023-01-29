Xbox CEO promises an exciting year to fans, new releases lined up

Xbox CEO promises an exciting year to fans, new releases lined up2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 07:44 PM IST
- In an interview with IGN, Spencer expressed that the previous year was too light on the gaming industry where the platform did not produce enough first-party titles or exclusives. “Our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform, and we didn’t do enough of that in 2022, there’s no doubt,” said Spencer in the interview.
The year of 2022 did not go well for Microsoft’s gaming business. The company released no major development and its sales dropped as well. However, Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, has promised a great year to fans this time.
