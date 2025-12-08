Xbox reveals full December Game Pass schedule: Indiana Jones, Mortal Kombat 1 and more

Xbox has outlined its December 2025 Game Pass line-up, detailing the new games arriving throughout the month and where players will be able to access them across Cloud, Console, Handheld and PC.

The update, released last week through Microsoft’s official Wire post, explains which tiers each title is coming to and why this month’s announcement stands out, as it will be the only one before regular updates resume in January. It also sets out how subscribers can jump into day-one launches, claim fresh perks and prepare for several games scheduled to leave the service later in December.

Early December Arrivals Monster Train 2 – 3 December Enhanced for Game Pass Premium, the sequel brings players back into a celestial conflict where allied angels and demons must reclaim Heaven from newly risen Titans.

Spray Paint Simulator – 3 December A cosy, creative builder that lets players grow a painting business and turn an entire town into a colourful playground, complete with a Free Spray mode.

33 Immortals (Game Preview) – 4 December This ambitious 33-player co-op roguelike sees damned souls rise up against divine judgement in large-scale raids with instant matchmaking.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 4 December A single-player first-person adventure set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, placing players at the centre of a 1937 globe-spanning mystery.

Routine – 4 December Launching day one with Game Pass, Routine is a retro-futuristic sci-fi horror set on a deserted lunar base designed with an eerie 1980s-inspired aesthetic.

Mid-December Highlights A Game About Digging A Hole – 9 December A minimalist, resource-driven digging game where uncovering a hidden secret becomes the ultimate goal.

Death Howl – 9 December Another day-one release, combining soulslike exploration with deck-building as players journey through a sorrowful spirit realm.

Dome Keeper – 9 December A roguelike survival miner where digging for resources and racing back to defend your dome becomes an increasingly frantic loop.

Mortal Kombat 1 – 10 December The 2023 reboot enters the Game Pass library, offering a fresh era for the legendary fighting franchise.

Bratz: Rhythm and Style – 11 December Fans can dive into fashion battles, dance routines and globe-trotting style missions with the iconic Bratz characters.

In case you missed Recent additions include CloverPit, a rogue-lite centred around a deadly slot machine; Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a frenetic beat ’em up starring 15 Marvel heroes; Total Chaos, a grim survival horror experience; and Young Suns, a cooperative life-sim set among the moons of Jupiter.

Game Pass Essential: Three more titles on 3 December Subscribers to Game Pass Essential will receive Stellaris, World War Z: Aftermath, and Medieval Dynasty, broadening the library with strategy, zombie action and historical survival gameplay.

Seasonal Updates and DLC Sea of Thieves: Season 18 – 11 December Players return to The Devil’s Roar to face new foes and join festive community events as the Festival of Giving returns.

Dead by Daylight: Bone Chill – 9 December to 6 January The popular winter event is back, featuring snowy chaos and the return of Snowskull combat.

Palworld: Home Sweet Home – 17 December The update adds the Ultrakill collaboration, broader building customisation and new traversal opportunities.

Perks for game pass members New perks available now include an exclusive survivor pack for PUBG Battlegrounds, customisation bundles for Delta Force, and a Toyota Supra LBWK Edition Pack for The Crew Motorfest.