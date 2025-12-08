Xbox reveals full December Game Pass schedule: Indiana Jones, Mortal Kombat 1 and more

Xbox has outlined its December 2025 Game Pass line-up, detailing the new games arriving throughout the month and where players will be able to access them across Cloud, Console, Handheld and PC.
The update, released last week through Microsoft’s official Wire post, explains which tiers each title is coming to and why this month’s announcement stands out, as it will be the only one before regular updates resume in January. It also sets out how subscribers can jump into day-one launches, claim fresh perks and prepare for several games scheduled to leave the service later in December.
Enhanced for Game Pass Premium, the sequel brings players back into a celestial conflict where allied angels and demons must reclaim Heaven from newly risen Titans.
A cosy, creative builder that lets players grow a painting business and turn an entire town into a colourful playground, complete with a Free Spray mode.
This ambitious 33-player co-op roguelike sees damned souls rise up against divine judgement in large-scale raids with instant matchmaking.
A single-player first-person adventure set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, placing players at the centre of a 1937 globe-spanning mystery.
Launching day one with Game Pass, Routine is a retro-futuristic sci-fi horror set on a deserted lunar base designed with an eerie 1980s-inspired aesthetic.
A minimalist, resource-driven digging game where uncovering a hidden secret becomes the ultimate goal.
Another day-one release, combining soulslike exploration with deck-building as players journey through a sorrowful spirit realm.
A roguelike survival miner where digging for resources and racing back to defend your dome becomes an increasingly frantic loop.
The 2023 reboot enters the Game Pass library, offering a fresh era for the legendary fighting franchise.
Fans can dive into fashion battles, dance routines and globe-trotting style missions with the iconic Bratz characters.
Recent additions include CloverPit, a rogue-lite centred around a deadly slot machine; Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a frenetic beat ’em up starring 15 Marvel heroes; Total Chaos, a grim survival horror experience; and Young Suns, a cooperative life-sim set among the moons of Jupiter.
Subscribers to Game Pass Essential will receive Stellaris, World War Z: Aftermath, and Medieval Dynasty, broadening the library with strategy, zombie action and historical survival gameplay.
Players return to The Devil’s Roar to face new foes and join festive community events as the Festival of Giving returns.
The popular winter event is back, featuring snowy chaos and the return of Snowskull combat.
The update adds the Ultrakill collaboration, broader building customisation and new traversal opportunities.
New perks available now include an exclusive survivor pack for PUBG Battlegrounds, customisation bundles for Delta Force, and a Toyota Supra LBWK Edition Pack for The Crew Motorfest.
Several titles will depart soon, including Mortal Kombat 11, Still Wakes the Deep, and Wildfrost on 15 December. Carrion and Hell Let Loose will exit on 31 December. Members can save up to 20% if they wish to keep any of the departing games.