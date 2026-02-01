Xbox reveals next week’s game releases for 2 to 6 February: Dragon Quest, Carmageddon and more

Microsoft has revealed the next set of games arriving on Xbox platforms over the coming week, spanning Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and selected Play Anywhere releases. The line-up mixes established franchises, licensed titles and smaller puzzle and action games, with launches scheduled between 2 and 6 February.

Dragon Quest VII returns with updated look Landing on 4 February, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined revisits the classic role-playing game with refreshed diorama-style visuals, reworked mechanics and a streamlined story. Players step into the role of a young fisherman’s son from the island of Estard, uncovering sealed lands and travelling through time as the wider conflict unfolds. The game is optimised for Xbox Series X|S and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Anime arena fighter joins the schedule My Hero Academia: All’s Justice arrives on 5 February as a 3D arena fighter based on the popular anime and manga series. The title features a roster of characters in updated forms and includes multiple modes, from competitive battles to scenario-led team missions set around life at U.A. High.

Carmageddon adopts a roguelite structure Vehicular combat title Carmageddon: Rogue Shift releases on 6 February. The game focuses on fast, destructive racing combined with a roguelite loop, where players earn currency between runs to unlock upgrades and new content. If one driver is eliminated, another takes their place, keeping matches in motion.

Puzzle and casual games expand the line-up Several smaller releases arrive on 4 February. Hidden Cats in Christmas presents a holiday-themed hidden-object experience with hundreds of cats and characters to uncover, gradually adding colour to each scene.

Tiny Biomes offers a tile-rotation puzzle format where players guide water, snow or lava to restore different environments, with multiple stages across forest, volcanic and winter settings.

Retro action and time-travel adventures Also launching on 4 February is Lovish, an 8-bit-styled action-adventure built around short rooms, monster encounters and unpredictable events between stages.

New Yankee: Through the History Mirror Collector’s Edition follows two parallel storylines, tasking players with navigating fantasy locations, solving problems and dealing with supernatural threats across different periods in time.

Classic RPG influences and simulation elements On 5 February, Dragon Spira brings a pixel-art role-playing game with turn-based battles, job customisation and companion creatures that evolve during the story.

The week concludes on 6 February with Car Cops, a police-themed simulation focused on traffic stops and street patrols, and Un.Key, a minimalist platformer where players rotate a small key through traps and tight spaces.