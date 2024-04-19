Xiaomi appears to be delving deeper into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with the development of innovative features poised to integrate into its flagship Xiaomi 14 series. Reports from GizmoChina, drawing from internal sources, suggest that Xiaomi has initiated internal testing for its AI-centric functionalities, collectively dubbed as the "AI Treasure Chest," tailored specifically for the Xiaomi 14 lineup.

Reportedly, the purported "AI Treasure Chest" is described as a comprehensive collection of numerous AI features meticulously crafted to elevate the user experience across the Xiaomi 14 series. Among these anticipated functionalities is the intriguing "AI Surprise Wallpaper," speculated to roll out imminently.

Moreover, the report reveals that the internal testing phase commenced on April 18 and is slated to run through August 2. Remarkably, during the initial stage, a mere 78 individuals reportedly registered interest in participating, leaving approximately 40,000 testing slots untapped.

Xiaomi's overarching objective with the "AI Treasure Chest" is purportedly to introduce groundbreaking solutions by amalgamating a plethora of AI technologies seamlessly. To ensure refinement, the company is actively seeking feedback from users of the Xiaomi 14 series through its designated official channels.

Meanwhile,Xiaomi is gearing up to redefine the user experience for its Redmi Note 13 5G series smartphones with the introduction of HyperOS, a tailor-made Android interface. This announcement marks a significant leap forward, promising users a transformative experience with improved performance and an array of exciting features.

The introduction of HyperOS is an unexpected delight, especially considering the Redmi Note 13's recent launch in January. As a reminder, the Redmi Note 13 5G series comprises three models: the base variant, the Pro, and the Pro+. The Pro+ variant, offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, debuted with an initial price of ₹31,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, equipped with a 128GB option, is priced at ₹25,999, and the standard edition is available for ₹17,999.

Xiaomi's HyperOS deployment extends beyond the Redmi Note 13 5G series. The company has already outlined its roadmap for Q2 2024, encompassing various eligible devices like the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and several others.

