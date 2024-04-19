Xiaomi 14 Series likely to receive 'AI Treasure Chest' to up its AI game, suggests report
Xiaomi is reportedly testing AI features, known as the ‘AI Treasure Chest,’ for its Xiaomi 14 series. This comprehensive suite aims to enhance user experience, including an ‘AI Surprise Wallpaper.’ Feedback is sought during the April 18 to August 2 testing phase.
Xiaomi appears to be delving deeper into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with the development of innovative features poised to integrate into its flagship Xiaomi 14 series. Reports from GizmoChina, drawing from internal sources, suggest that Xiaomi has initiated internal testing for its AI-centric functionalities, collectively dubbed as the "AI Treasure Chest," tailored specifically for the Xiaomi 14 lineup.