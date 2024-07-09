Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro leaks: 6.73-Inch 2K Display, 5,400mAh battery, and 120W fast charging tipped
Xiaomi's next-gen smartphones, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, will likely have 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and fast charging. Base model prices are expected to range from CNY 4,599 to CNY 5,299.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, in the coming months. Recent leaks on a Chinese microblogging platform have shed light on the impressive specifications of these highly anticipated devices.