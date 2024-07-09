Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, in the coming months. Recent leaks on a Chinese microblogging platform have shed light on the impressive specifications of these highly anticipated devices.

According to a tip from Weibo user Zou Jiachen, the standard Xiaomi 15 model is expected to feature a 6.36-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is rumored to achieve a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

The Xiaomi 15 is likely to be powered by a battery ranging between 4,800mAh and 4,900mAh, supporting fast charging capabilities of 100W for wired and 50W for wireless. The device is anticipated to sport a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H sensor, alongside an ultrawide camera and a 3x telephoto lens, both equipped with Samsung JN1 sensors. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is also expected.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to come with a larger 6.73-inch 2K display, also featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to its standard counterpart, the Pro model will have an ultrawide camera but will upgrade its primary sensor to a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50N. An unspecified 3x telephoto camera completes the rear camera setup.

This Pro variant is expected to be powered by a substantial 5,400mAh battery, supporting 120W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. Both the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro are expected to be the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. These devices will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additional features include Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, dual speakers, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The base model of the Xiaomi 15, with a 12GB+256GB configuration, is rumored to be priced at CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 52,000). The top-tier 1TB variant might cost around CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 63,000).

For the Xiaomi 15 Pro, the base 12GB+256GB variant is expected to be priced between CNY 5,299 and CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs. 61,000 to Rs. 63,000), while the 1TB version may be available for CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs. 75,000). Additionally, a special “Titanium Satellite Communication Edition" of the Pro model could be offered at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 80,000).

