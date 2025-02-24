Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, is set to launch soon. Here are the key details.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been highly anticipated in the smartphone market worldwide—and rightly so, considering the camera experience its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, delivered. The new model is expected to bring a robust camera setup that truly stands out compared to the competition. That said, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will first launch in China, and the brand has already unveiled official images showcasing the full design of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, confirming key highlights such as Leica-tuned cameras and design.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra China Launch Details It has been confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will launch in China on February 27, in just a few days’ time. During the event, Xiaomi is also expected to debut the Xiaomi SU7 EV, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, and other new products.

Global Launch At MWC 2025, But What About India? The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set for a global launch on March 2 during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

As for the much-anticipated India launch, while it hasn't been officially confirmed, Xiaomi India has hinted at a March 2 launch for a new Xiaomi 15 series device. This strongly suggests that Xiaomi could also reveal its India launch plans on the same day.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Expected Specifications, Design Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly expexted to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with LPDDR5X RAM. The device is expected to sport a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with a 5,410mAh battery globally, while the China variant could feature a larger 6,000mAh battery. The phone is also expected to support 90W wired charging.

Coming to the optics, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to get a quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide shooter, a 50MP IMX858 3x telephoto camera, and a 200MP periscope zoom lens.

Official images reveal that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be available in both dual-tone and single-colour variants. The dual-tone version combines black and white finishes, with the black variant featuring a vegan leather back. The phone also debuts new Ultra branding on the top-right corner. Additionally, the black variant is seen with a red accent around the camera ring, and the device will also be available in a white colour option.

