Xiaomi reportedly plans to launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China by February 2025, featuring advanced hardware like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a quad-camera setup with a 200MP sensor.

Tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China by February 2025. According to leaks from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the flagship smartphone is expected to debut on 28 February 2025. If launched, the device will join the Xiaomi 15 series, which was introduced in China in October and currently includes the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumoured to boast cutting-edge hardware, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside an enhanced camera system. Its primary camera is tipped to feature a 50MP sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. A standout addition to its quad-camera setup could be a 200MP telephoto sensor, potentially delivering 4.3x optical zoom.

Leaks suggest the phone will also feature advanced imaging capabilities such as an upgraded macro sensor and a large aperture for improved low-light performance. Further enhancing its appeal, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to offer robust IP68 and IP69 certifications, ensuring protection against water and dust, along with wireless charging capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device will reportedly ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, similar to its series counterparts, and retain the 5,000mAh battery capacity seen in its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Speculation about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s India launch has intensified following its appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. Drawing from previous timelines, the smartphone could arrive in the Indian market as early as March 2025. If pricing mirrors its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might launch at approximately ₹99,999 for a configuration featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

While Xiaomi has yet to confirm these details, the leaks suggest the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could set a new benchmark in flagship smartphone technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}