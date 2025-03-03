Xiaomi India will launch the Xiaomi 15 series, including the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, on March 11. The phones feature advanced camera systems, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, and are available on Amazon India and retail outlets.

Tech giant Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 series will be launched in India on March 11. Announced via a post on X, the series will include the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra and will be available on Amazon India, Xiaomi's official website, and select retail outlets.

Recently, the company globally revealed the Xiaomi 15 series, which follows last year’s highly praised Xiaomi 14 range, with both models continuing Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica for superior camera optics. The phones boast significant upgrades, including improved telephoto lenses and more powerful internal specifications.

Key specifications The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the flagship of the series, features a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,200 nits peak brightness. In comparison, the Xiaomi 15 sports a slightly smaller 6.36-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with similar brightness and refresh rate capabilities.

Performance-wise, both smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring top-tier speed and efficiency. The Xiaomi 15 will be available with 12GB of RAM, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer an enhanced 16GB RAM variant.

The camera systems on both models are a standout feature. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra includes a quad-camera setup with a 200MP Leica telephoto lens, a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The Xiaomi 15, while slightly less complex, features a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Both devices run on Android 15, layered with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, and come with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners. In terms of durability, both models are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, making them ideal for everyday use.

The Xiaomi 15 series promises to deliver top-of-the-line features to Indian consumers, with an official release just around the corner.