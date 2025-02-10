Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch its Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone this month, making it the most premium device in the company’s latest flagship series. Following the debut of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro in China in October 2024, the upcoming Ultra model is expected to bring significant enhancements, particularly in the camera department.

Recent reports suggest that Xiaomi could unveil the 15 Ultra as early as 26 February, with a leaked promotional poster shared by GSMArena pointing to this potential launch date. Furthermore, pre-reservations for the smartphone have already begun in China, further indicating an imminent release. If tradition is followed, the company will first introduce the device in its home market before expanding to global and Indian markets in March 2025.

Last year, Xiaomi introduced the 14 Ultra in March, and if the upcoming model follows a similar timeline, Indian consumers can expect its arrival in the same period this year.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to deliver substantial upgrades over its predecessor, particularly in its photography capabilities. Leaks indicate that the handset will feature a quad-camera system, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor used in the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone will likely feature a 2K quad-curved display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and wireless charging.

Additionally, the device is anticipated to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and improved durability, with potential IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.