Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Price, cameras and more compared

Thinking about buying a camera-focused Android flagship? The Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro are close competitors. Here's how they compare.

Xiaomi's latest and most advanced flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, has finally arrived in India, priced at ₹1,09,999. It competes directly with other premium smartphones, including the Vivo X200 Pro. If you're considering both devices but are unsure about their differences, here's a detailed head-to-head comparison to help you make an informed decision.

Performance and Battery Both phones are powered by flagship chipsets, but they differ in terms of specifications. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features the tried-and-tested Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor built on a 3nm architecture by TSMC. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s flagship chipset for the year, the Dimensity 9400, which is also a 3nm chip.

In India, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is available in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, featuring UFS 4.1storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The Vivo X200 Pro also comes in a single 16GB + 512GB variant but with UFS 4.0storage.

When it comes to battery capacity, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a 5,410mAh battery that supports 90W HyperCharge and 80W wireless charging, with the charger included in the box. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Propacks a 6,000mAh battery and supports 90W FlashCharge.

Display and Build The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, delivering a 502 PPI pixel density. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, resulting in a 452 PPI pixel density.

Both phones have metal frames, but the Xiaomi 15 Ultra stands out with its vegan leather back and dual-tone finish, available in a silver chrome colour. The Vivo X200 Pro, in contrast, features a glass back.

Regarding durability, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, while the Vivo X200 Pro gets dual IP ratings, IP68 and IP69.

Camera Experience Both devices are known for their advanced camera systems. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with Leica-tuned optics, while the Vivo X200 Pro features Zeiss-tuned cameras.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 50MP main wide camera with a 1-inch sensor, offering a 23mm focal length equivalent. It also includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

The Vivo X200 Pro features a 50MP main wide camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. While it has one less camera than the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, both phones support 8K video recording at 30fpsand 4K recording at up to 120fps.

For slow-motion video, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra can capture 1,920fps video, whereas the Vivo X200 Pro is limited to 240fps. Both phones feature a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K video at 60fps.

Software and Updates Both smartphones run Android 15 with their respective custom skins on top. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with HyperOS 2.0, while the Vivo X200 Pro runs Vivo's OriginOS.

Both devices will receive four years of major Android updates, meaning they will be supported up to Android 19.

Price in India The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at ₹1,09,999, and it includes the Xiaomi Photography Kit for free. In comparison, the Vivo X200 Pro is more affordable, having laucnhed at ₹94,999 for the sole 16GB+512GB model.