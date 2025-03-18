Following the recent launch of the Xiaomi 15 in India, early reports regarding Xiaomi’s next-generation number series smartphone are beginning to surface online. The Xiaomi 16, expected to debut in China this October, is said to feature significant improvements over its predecessor.

A well-known Chinese tipster, Smart Pikachu, has claimed on Weibo that the Xiaomi 16 will boast several upgrades, including a larger display. This suggests that the new model could surpass the Xiaomi 15’s 6.36-inch AMOLED 1.5K screen in size. For comparison, the Xiaomi 15 Pro features a 6.73-inch display.

In addition to the expanded screen, Xiaomi is reportedly working on a thinner and lighter design for the Xiaomi 16. A key feature contributing to this slimmer profile is expected to be an ultra-thin stacked periscope telephoto camera. The move aligns with an industry-wide trend, with brands such as Samsung and Apple also exploring slimmer smartphone designs.

Xiaomi 15: Pricing and specifications The Xiaomi 15 was initially introduced in China in October last year, alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro, and made its Indian debut earlier this month, launching alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant, the Xiaomi 15 brings a host of premium features to the market.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone houses a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Light Fusion 900 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera. Additionally, the handset carries an IP68 rating, ensuring protection against water and dust.

Battery life is another strong suit, with the Xiaomi 15 packing a 5,240mAh battery, supported by 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.