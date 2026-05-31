Xiaomi 17T price leaked ahead of June 4 India launch: What to expect?

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest camera focused device in the Xiaomi 17 series, the Xiaomi 17T. The Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed the design and some key specifications of the phone including display, battery, charging and colour variants.

The phone will launch in India on 4th June and will be available in four colour variants: Blue, Black, Opal White and Deep Violet.

Here's everything we know so far:

Xiaomi 17T leaked India price:

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to start at ₹65,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There could also be a 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant of the phone but the tipster has not hinted at any pricing for the that variant.

Xiaomi 17T specifications:

Xiaomi 17T had recently launched globally which gives us a good idea for what to expect from Xiaomi's camera focused device.

Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with support for up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness along with Dolby Vision support. It also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos branding, NFC, eSIM support and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

As for performance, the phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, Xiaomi has continued its partnership with Leica for the rear camera setup. The phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 32MP front-facing camera capable of recording 4K video at 30fps.

The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging.