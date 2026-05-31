Xiaomi 17T price leaked ahead of June 4 India launch: What to expect?

Xiaomi will unveil the Xiaomi 17T in India on June 4. The phone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, and Leica triple camera setup.

Aman Gupta
Updated31 May 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Xiaomi 17T
Xiaomi 17T (Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest camera focused device in the Xiaomi 17 series, the Xiaomi 17T. The Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed the design and some key specifications of the phone including display, battery, charging and colour variants.

The phone will launch in India on 4th June and will be available in four colour variants: Blue, Black, Opal White and Deep Violet.

Here's everything we know so far:

Xiaomi 17T leaked India price:
As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to start at 65,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There could also be a 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant of the phone but the tipster has not hinted at any pricing for the that variant.

Xiaomi 17T specifications:

Xiaomi 17T had recently launched globally which gives us a good idea for what to expect from Xiaomi's camera focused device.

Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with support for up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness along with Dolby Vision support. It also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos branding, NFC, eSIM support and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

As for performance, the phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, Xiaomi has continued its partnership with Leica for the rear camera setup. The phone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 32MP front-facing camera capable of recording 4K video at 30fps.

The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging.

SpecificationXiaomi 17T
Display6.59-inch 1.5K OLED
Resolution2756 × 1268 pixels
Refresh rateUp to 144Hz
Touch sampling rateUp to 3200Hz instantaneous
BrightnessUp to 3,500 nits peak
HDR supportHDR10+, Dolby Vision
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 7i
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra (4nm)
GPUArm Mali-G720 MC8
RAM12GB LPDDR5X
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1
SoftwareXiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
Main camera50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor, OIS, f/1.7
Telephoto camera50MP Leica 5x periscope, OIS, f/3.0
Ultrawide camera12MP ultrawide
ZoomUp to 120x AI Ultra Zoom
Front camera32MP
Rear video recordingUp to 4K 60fps
Front video recordingUp to 4K 30fps
Battery6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery
Charging67W HyperCharge
Fingerprint sensorIn-display
AudioDual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio
Water resistanceIP68
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C
NavigationGPS, NavIC, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
SIMDual Nano SIM
Dimensions157.6 × 75.2 × 8.17mm
Weight200g
ColoursOpal White, Violet, Blue, Black

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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