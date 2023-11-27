Xiaomi expands HyperOS to more devices: Check if your device is on the list
Xiaomi's HyperOS, a lightweight operating system, will be updated to 11 devices in China next month, improving boot time, lock screen customizations, and privacy.
Xiaomi has announced the list of devices that will receive the HyperOS developer version update in China next month. The Chinese smartphone maker's new HyperOS was launched in October with the launch of the company's latest flagship phone, which came with HyperOS out of the box.