Xiaomi expands HyperOS to more devices: Check if your device is on the list

Xiaomi has announced the list of devices that will receive the HyperOS developer version update in China next month. The Chinese smartphone maker's new HyperOS was launched in October with the launch of the company's latest flagship phone, which came with HyperOS out of the box.

What is HyperOS?

At an event to announce the launch of the new HyperOS alongside the company's latest processor, the Xiaomi 14, the company noted that HyperOS is a “human-centric, smart ecosystem for human, cars, and home, developed by Xiaomi over a period of 7 years. It focuses on four major goals: Low-level Refactoring, Cross-End Intelligent Connectivity, Proactive Intelligence, and End-to-End Security."

The company noted that HyperOS aims to deliver peak performance, ensure a consistent user experience, and facilitate seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi says that HyperOS has undergone extensive restructuring in many areas, including the file system, memory management, imaging subsystem and networking system, in order to optimise hardware capabilities and provide optimal performance.

Based on Linux and Xiaomi's Vela system, HyperOS is lightweight and takes up only 8.75GB of space. In addition, the new operating system is expected to improve boot time, keep more devices in the background, improve lock screen customisation, add cross-device features and offers huge improvements in privacy.

Eligible devices:

According to a report by Gizmochina, the below-listed 11 devices will get the developer version upgrade to HyperOS in December.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50

