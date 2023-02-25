Xiaomi announces launch of MIUI 14 with Android 13 in India on February 27

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has already been launched in China, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. Running on Android 13 operating system, the smartphone features a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, and is backed by a 4,820 mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.