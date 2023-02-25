Xiaomi announces launch of MIUI 14 with Android 13 in India on February 27

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch its flagship Xiaomi 13 smartphone series in India, along with the MIUI 14 user interface.
In an announcement on Twitter, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of MIUI 14 in India along with its flagship smartphone series. MIUI India tweeted, "What you seek will eventually find you. It's almost time to say hello to #MIUI14 - 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 you've been waiting for! Join us on 27th Feb 2023 for an India-exclusive #ReadySteadySmooth experience."
MIUI 14 has already been launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in China, and it has been confirmed that the same version will be launched in India, along with some exclusive features for the Indian market.
Based on Android 13, MIUI 14 features ultra-small firmware and fewer pre-installed applications that cannot be uninstalled. Xiaomi has also introduced application cleaning and improved notification management in the latest version of its user interface.
In addition to improved notification management and application cleaning, MIUI 14 boasts a smooth flow of information and an enhanced power-saving mode. The upcoming user interface also promises a more personalised and visually rich experience. Xiaomi has also announced that its Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone will be launched in India next week, with the launch event being streamed live on the company's official website and social media channels.