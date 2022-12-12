Xiaomi has announced the Android 13 based MIUI 14 custom OS update. According to the company, it is the most optimized and streamlined version of MIUI. The OS comes with multiple visual changes and improved features. Xiaomi claims that the MIUI 14 runs 60% smoother than its predecessor MIUI 13 on Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The MIUI 14 optimizes the system space occupation and cuts unremovable system applications down to eight. The new software offers new widgets, enhances on-device privacy protection, and provides new features in devices interconnectivity.

One of the major updates coming with MIUI 14 is XiaoAi AI Assistant 6.0 with the new recommendation function, which learns user habits and actively provides shortcuts to payment codes and transportation codes in advance, specifically catered to Mainland China audiences for convenient day-to-day use. It also provides multi-functional reminders for operations such as schedule, smart home, travel, and anniversaries, becoming the most intimate intelligent assistant for users.

In terms of design, the MIUI 14 offers customizable folders with normal and large icons. It also brings new widget options with various shapes and sizes. It comes with pet and plant widgets that shows animated Tamagotchi-like characters live on your home screen

The software also adds a new toggle in the control center that lets users assign Xiaomi accessories like wireless earbuds. The feature is said to remove the hassle of pairing earbuds to other devices. Xiaomi has also reduced bloatware with the latest MIUI update. The company says that only eight system apps will come with the MIUI 14 that can not be uninstalled.

It also enables users to share photos and cloud subscription services with up to 9 people. Xiaomi smartphone users will also be able to track health data from their smartwatch with other family members with the MIUI 14.

Smartphones that will be the first to get the MIUI 14 include Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. They will receive the update on December 14. Timeline for other Xiaomi devices are

January 2023

- Xiaomi 12S Ultra

- Xiaomi 12S Pro

- Xiaomi 12S

- Xiaomi 12 Pro

- Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

- Xiaomi 12

- Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

- Redmi K50 Pro

- Redmi K50

- Redmi K50 Ultra

- Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

April 2023

- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

- Xiaomi Pad 5

- Redmi Pad