Xiaomi announces MIUI 14: Features, release date and more1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 10:00 PM IST
- MIUI 14 optimizes the system space occupation and cuts unremovable system applications down to eight.
Xiaomi has announced the Android 13 based MIUI 14 custom OS update. According to the company, it is the most optimized and streamlined version of MIUI. The OS comes with multiple visual changes and improved features. Xiaomi claims that the MIUI 14 runs 60% smoother than its predecessor MIUI 13 on Xiaomi 12S Ultra.