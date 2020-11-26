Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: From Redmi Note 9 Pro to Mi Band 4, all discounts listed
Xiaomi's Black Friday Sale is on

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: From Redmi Note 9 Pro to Mi Band 4, all discounts listed

1 min read . 12:01 PM IST Staff Writer

Xiaomi India is offering various discounts on not only smartphones but other accessories as well which includes wireless earbuds, power banks, trimmers and more

The festive season sales might be over in India but it seems smartphone buyers have another chance to avail discounts under the Black Friday Sale. Xiaomi India is offering various discounts on not only smartphones but other accessories as well which includes wireless earbuds, power banks, trimmers and more.

The sale began on 26 November and will continue till 29 November.

Smartphones

In terms of smartphones, the company is offering discounts on both budget and mid-range smartphones.

The Redmi 9i is selling at a price of 8,299 down from 9,999.

The Redmi 9 Prime will be avaialble at a price of 9,999 under the Xiaomi Black Friday Sale down from 11,999

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be avaialble at 13,999 down from 16,999

Accessories

The Redmi 10,000mah power bank is selling at a price of 699, down from 999.

The Redmi 20,000mAh power bank is selling at a price of 1,299

The Mi Watch Revolve is priced at 9,999 under the Xiaomi Black Friday Sale. The watch is marked at a price of 15,999

The Mi Smart Band 4 will be selling at a discounted price of 1,999.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is selling at 2,299

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be selling at 2,999 down from its marked price of 5,499

The Redmi Earbuds S Black is selling at 1,699 down from its listed price of 2,399

Redmi Earbuds 2C is selling at a price of 1,299

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is available at a price of 2,499 which is much lower in comparison to its listed price of 3,499

