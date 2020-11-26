This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Xiaomi India is offering various discounts on not only smartphones but other accessories as well which includes wireless earbuds, power banks, trimmers and more
The festive season sales might be over in India but it seems smartphone buyers have another chance to avail discounts under the Black Friday Sale. Xiaomi India is offering various discounts on not only smartphones but other accessories as well which includes wireless earbuds, power banks, trimmers and more.
The sale began on 26 November and will continue till 29 November.
