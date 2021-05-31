Smartphone technology has been witnessing major growth with every passing year, be it in the processing power or displays or camera. However, battery capacity and standby times have been one of the biggest challenge the product range faces. In order to counterbalance this, companies are trying to increase the charging speeds of smartphones. Xiaomi has made a new bold claim and has shared video evidence for it.

The Chinese brand Xiaomi, has showcased charging speed of 200W in a video shared on its social media platform. In the video, the company is seen charging a modified Mi 11 Pro with a 4000mAh battery. The 200W adapter was able to charge the phone to 10% in just 44 seconds. 50% in just 3 minutes and 100% in under 8 minutes.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge



Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Additionally, the company also exhibited 120W wireless charging. The wireless charging method charged the 4000mAh battery up to 10% in 1 minute. It took 7 minutes to reach the halfway mark. It took 15 minutes to completely charge the battery to 100%.

Around two years back, the Chinese company has released a similar post sharing the fast charging speeds of 100W which took 17 minutes to completely charge the battery.

While the technology is far from being commercially available, Xiaomi has made a claim to become the manufacturer to reach these tremendous charging speeds.

The above-mentioned demonstration was only possible with the specific equipment which includes the charging brick, a specific data cable as well as the battery which may not be the standard unit used in the commercially available Mi 11 Pro.

