Smartphone technology has been witnessing major growth with every passing year, be it in the processing power or displays or camera. However, battery capacity and standby times have been one of the biggest challenge the product range faces. In order to counterbalance this, companies are trying to increase the charging speeds of smartphones. Xiaomi has made a new bold claim and has shared video evidence for it.

Additionally, the company also exhibited 120W wireless charging. The wireless charging method charged the 4000mAh battery up to 10% in 1 minute. It took 7 minutes to reach the halfway mark. It took 15 minutes to completely charge the battery to 100%.

Around two years back, the Chinese company has released a similar post sharing the fast charging speeds of 100W which took 17 minutes to completely charge the battery.

While the technology is far from being commercially available, Xiaomi has made a claim to become the manufacturer to reach these tremendous charging speeds.

