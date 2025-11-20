Xiaomi confirms HyperOS 3 India launch as users await major software upgrade: What to expect

Xiaomi has confirmed that its Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update is coming to India soon. It is expected to bring faster performance, new AI tools and the HyperIsland interface. The company has not announced the rollout list yet, but several Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices are expected to receive it.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its next major software upgrade, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, is headed to India soon.
Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its next major software upgrade, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, is headed to India soon. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its next major software upgrade, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, is headed to India soon. The announcement has created a stir among Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco users who have been waiting for details on the company’s newest software overhaul. While the exact rollout schedule has not been disclosed, the confirmation signals that a wide range of devices could soon receive significant performance and AI-driven enhancements.

Teaser promises speed and smarter features

In a recent post on X, Xiaomi described HyperOS 3 as faster, smarter and more seamless, though it stopped short of revealing the full list of eligible devices for the Indian market. More information is expected in the coming weeks.

The software was first introduced in China in September and debuted on the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. Its arrival in India will mark the first major regional expansion of the Android 16-based interface.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3: Expected features

Among the headline upgrades is HyperIsland, Xiaomi’s version of Apple’s Dynamic Island. It serves as a compact hub for notifications, live activity updates and charging information. Users can also take advantage of a dual-island layout that supports shifting or expanding floating elements without interrupting what is on screen. Tasks like managing music playback, checking call details or converting audio recordings into floating windows can now be accessed with minimal effort.

Also Read | Top 5 Apple iPhone Air alternatives you must check in India

HyperAI Expands On-Device Intelligence

The update generally added Xiaomi’s HyperAI suite in China, designed to improve on-device intelligence across daily tasks. Features include smart screen recognition, DeepThink for advanced reasoning, and enhanced writing tools capable of adjusting tone or style.

The update generally added Xiaomi’s HyperAI suite in China, designed to improve on-device intelligence across daily tasks.

AI Speech Recognition delivers clearer audio, real-time transcriptions and automatic summaries. AI Search scans through device content to produce concise answers, while Gallery Search categorises photos into ten groups for easier discovery. Visual personalisation also sees upgrades with AI Dynamic Wallpapers and a refreshed cinematic lock screen.

Devices already running HyperOS 3 in China

Xiaomi began distributing HyperOS 3 in China in October. The Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T, Watch S4 (41 mm) and Smart Band 10 come with the software preinstalled. The rollout continued through October and November for the Xiaomi 15 series, Mix Flip, Redmi Note 14 series, Poco F7, Poco X7, Pad Mini and Pad Mini 7.

Also Read | Xiaomi 17 series launches at $631 in China, undercuts iPhone 17 by over $100

Expected rollout timeline for older models

According to the company’s Chinese roadmap, more handsets will follow. The Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 15 and Redmi 14C are projected to receive the update by the end of the year. Older models like the Xiaomi 13 series and Redmi Pad Pro 5G are scheduled for HyperOS 3 by March 2026.

