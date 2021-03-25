Xiaomi Mi Mix is one of the most headline-making device introduced by the Chinese company. The smartphone manufacturer has now confirmed that the next generation of Mi Mix will be launching soon. The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro launch event is scheduled for 29 March and the Mi Mix will be revealed during the same event.

The new generation Xiaomi Mi Mix launch was confirmed via Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) where the company clamed ‘MIX Coming Back’. Apart from the launch date, Xiaomi has successfully kept the new smartphone under wraps. There’s no official teaser or hint as to what kind of a device are we expecting. However, it is safe to assume that Xiaomi will be trying a unconventional form factor with the new Mi Mix.

The fist Mi Mix pushed the boundaries in terms of screen to body ratio. The phone was also launched with a unique placement of the front facing camera to accommodate the border to border screen. The Mi Mix Alpha that was released last year and it came with a unique wrap around screen that captured the attention of tech enthusiasts.

With the latest version of the Mi Mix, Xiaomi might finally be stepping into the foldable screen display category. Currently, South Korean manufacturer Samsung and Motorola have managed to produce foldable phones on a commercial scale. Samsung is currently selling the Galaxy Fold line-up as well as the Galaxy Flip series with foldable displays. Motorola entered the segment with Moto Razr.

Xiaomi might want to put their best foot forward when it comes to the new segment.

