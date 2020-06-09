Smartphones have been pushing the ceiling on specifications to stay relevant in the competitive market. One of the primary parameters that has turned out to be an important aspect is the RAM on the device. Only a few smartphones in the world can claim to have 16GB RAM. While it may not remain a novelty in a couple of years, at this point and time, it does sound like a lot.

Xiaomi is planning to launch its first phone with the almost 16GB of RAM. A report by Gizchina claims that the device will belong to the popular Mi Mix series. The device is expected to sport a design language similar to the current Mi Mix Alpha. The report also claims that the device will get Snapdragon 865 chipset which will also support 5G connectivity.

So far, there is no official confirmation about the launch of any such device. If the report turns out to be true, we can expect more information to trickle down with time.

The Chinese smartphone maker will be entering the laptop product segment in India on 11 June with the launch of its Mi Notebook line-up with the Horizon edition machines. The company has been teasing the launch of the new laptop series since quite some time and they have revealed a ton information about it.

The company claims that the new laptop will have bezels slimmer than most of its competitors in the same price segment. The company also boasted that it will come with 12 hours of battery life while maintaining a low profile and light weight.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated