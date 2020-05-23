After Samsung’s successful take on the folding phone with the Galaxy Fold line up and the recent Galaxy Z Flip , it seems Xiaomi is ready to jump onto the next big smartphone trend, folding phones.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has patented the design of a foldable smartphone. The patent for an inward bending phone has been filed in China. One of the interesting aspects of the new patent is that there is a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos. While many smartphones companies have used this mechanism in the past, this will be a first for folding phones. The smartphone maker has also put 48 images to showcase the handset, reports GizmoChina.

The patent images show a flexible screen with no notches or cutouts. The phone folds inwards, protecting the display. There are no signs of a secondary display and the chin rotating camera module is at the top, making the phone look like an upside-down Moto Razr.

Earlier, Xiaomi had also patented a dual-display smartphone with another quad-rear camera setup. The patent suggests the primary display is like any other phone with ultra-slim bezels and earpiece up top.The secondary display on the new Xiaomi-patented phone is as small in size as the quad-camera housing on the back.

Though the company has patented these designs, it doesn't give us a guarantee that these smartphones have actually taken off from the drawing board on to the assembly lines. If Xiaomi plans to launch a commercially available smartphone with the new design, we can expect a lot more leaks of the device(s).

