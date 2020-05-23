Xiaomi files patent for foldable smartphone with rotating quad-camera

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has patented the design of a foldable smartphone. The patent for an inward bending phone has been filed in China. One of the interesting aspects of the new patent is that there is a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos. While many smartphones companies have used this mechanism in the past, this will be a first for folding phones. The smartphone maker has also put 48 images to showcase the handset, reports GizmoChina.