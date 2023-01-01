Xiaomi has a ‘thank you’ message for its fans3 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 11:15 AM IST
- In the letter, Xiaomi looks back at the year gone by and its plans for the new year 2023.
Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5, 2023. The company is expected to bring three new phones in the country - Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a letter on microblogging site Twitter where it looks back at the year gone by and its plans for the new year 2023. Here’s the full text of the letter shared by Xiaomi India in its tweet