Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5, 2023. The company is expected to bring three new phones in the country - Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a letter on microblogging site Twitter where it looks back at the year gone by and its plans for the new year 2023. Here’s the full text of the letter shared by Xiaomi India in its tweet

Dear Xiaomi SuperFan,

Marking yet another year of newer experiences and learnings, it's a wrap for 2022! We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the entire Xiaomi family. It was replete with achievements, opportunities, its share of setbacks, and yet imparted important learnings that we are taking with us into the next year. 2022 was also extremely dear to us as we completed 8 fulfilling years of Xiaomi India. All this and many more laurels were made possible, all thanks to YOU - our Xiaomi fans, employees, partners, telecom operators, and everyone who played an instrumental role in making our journey memorable.

Before we make any new year's resolutions, we would like to reflect on the year gone by. We achieved remarkable milestones. Xiaomi India successfully shipped 200 million smartphones since 2014. We stayed true to our promise of "Innovation for Everyone", and heralded the 5G adoption in the country. Xiaomi was one of the first smartphone OEMs to roll out 5G enabled smartphones, timely updates out of the box, and seamless 5G network support. Over 7 million 5G enabled Xiaomi smartphones were shipped in India during the period May 2020 to June 2022. Redmi series continued to receive love from you and emerged as India's #1 Quality Smartphone Brand in ?7-35K segment.

Furthermore, we would like to accept and acknowledge the shortcomings witnessed in catering and delivering on our promise of the highest quality. As we step into 2023, we aim to reinforce our commitment, optimize our product portfolio and set higher standards to ensure we uphold our promise of offering the highest quality products.

We are optimistic about impacting the lives of our consumers and helping them achieve their digital dreams. With a renewed focus, we aim to become India's most loved and trusted 'Smartphone x AIoT' brand that is efficient and sustainable with a secure foundation. Keeping consumer interest at our heart along with exciting new tech and simplified portfolio, a consistent focus on Make-in-India, and ensuring mass adoption of 5G, we hope to achieve newer milestones in the upcoming year. We promise to continue our endeavors towards providing the best-in-class technology for you at honest pricing, starting with our first and biggest launch of 2023 - the Redmi Note 12 series on 5th January! Beginning 2023 on a positive 'Note, eh?

On behalf of Xiaomi India, we thank you for your consistent trust, cooperation, and companionship with us throughout the year, helping us become India's #1 smartphone brand for 5 years in a row.

Let's welcome this new year with fresh hopes, renewed vision, and an invigorated spirit. We wish you and your family a safe and joyous new year!

With love, Team Xiaomi India