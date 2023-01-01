Xiaomi has a ‘thank you’ message for its fans

Marking yet another year of newer experiences and learnings, it's a wrap for 2022! We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the entire Xiaomi family. It was replete with achievements, opportunities, its share of setbacks, and yet imparted important learnings that we are taking with us into the next year. 2022 was also extremely dear to us as we completed 8 fulfilling years of Xiaomi India. All this and many more laurels were made possible, all thanks to YOU - our Xiaomi fans, employees, partners, telecom operators, and everyone who played an instrumental role in making our journey memorable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}