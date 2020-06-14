Xiaomi has launched a massive 30,000 mAh powerbank with Quick Charge

Xiaomi has launched a massive new power bank with a capacity of charging a small phone up to ten times. The company has revealed the new 30,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition. The new device not only has a massive capacity it also supports fast charging (both ways). To maintain the power surge, the company has also provided a special mode to charge smaller devices like fitness bands and Bluetooth headsets. It is also capable of charging up to three devices at a time.

The new power bank has a polycarbonate chassis and the company claims it gets a anti-slip, scratch resistant finish. Considering the massive battery unit, the dimensions of the power bank are also bigger than usual power banks. The Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition weighs at 657.9 grams. The dimensions are 160.5x96.5x44mm.

The Mi Power Bank has only been launched in China and is selling at a price of CNY 169 (Roughly ₹1,800). The availability for the Indian market or the global market has not been disclosed yet. In China, the power bank will go on sale from 18 June.

Xiaomi has claimed that the new power bank can charge an iPhone SE (2020) 10.5 times and a a Mi 10 or Redmi K30 Pro 4.5 times. The large battery supports 18W of fast charging as well which, the company claimed can charge an iPhone 11 completely in just 1.45 hours. This will be much faster than the 5W charger that the company provides.

The device gets two USB Type-A ports, one Micro USB port and a USB Type-C port. Three ports can be used to charge any device. The two USB Type A ports and Type-C port support 18W fast charging. The Type-C port can also be used to charge the power bank itself. The company claims that using their 30W proprietary charger, the power bank can be charged completely in 7.5 hours.

The power bank supports a low power mode that can be accessed by double pressing the power button. This mode will safeguard smaller devices that need low power surge.

