Xiaomi HyerOS to rollout to these devices from April: Check if your device is on the list
Devices in India receiving HyperOS update include Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, and more. Xiaomi aims to enhance performance and storage space with HyperOS, a unified interface across smart devices, promising better multitasking and animations.
Xiaomi had unveiled its HyperOS UI upgrade last year, ditching the MIUI interface that users of the Chinese smartphone maker had become accustomed to over the years. Since then, the HyperOS update has made its way to India, coming right out of the box in a few devices like the Poco X6 Pro, while other devices like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 received the update in the first phase of updates in January, followed by the second phase of rollout in March, which included devices like the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 12 series.