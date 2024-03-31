Devices in India receiving HyperOS update include Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, and more. Xiaomi aims to enhance performance and storage space with HyperOS, a unified interface across smart devices, promising better multitasking and animations.

Xiaomi had unveiled its HyperOS UI upgrade last year, ditching the MIUI interface that users of the Chinese smartphone maker had become accustomed to over the years. Since then, the HyperOS update has made its way to India, coming right out of the box in a few devices like the Poco X6 Pro, while other devices like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 received the update in the first phase of updates in January, followed by the second phase of rollout in March, which included devices like the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 12 series.

The Chinese smartphone maker has now announced the names of the devices that will receive the HyperOS update in the second quarter of this year, including many budget devices, the Redmi 13C series and older devices like the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Devices getting HyperOS update in India: Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11I HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i

Redmi 13C series

Redmi 12

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 11 Series

Xiaomi devices that have already received the HyperOS update: Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12C

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

What is HyperOS and why is it a big deal? HyperOS is Xiaomi's attempt to create a unified interface that can be used across a range of the company's smart devices. The Chinese smartphone maker has claimed that HyperOS is much lighter than its predecessor, meaning that users can expect an increase in the amount of storage space available to them.

In addition, the Chinese smartphone maker has also claimed that HyperOS will lead to an increase in performance, improved animations and better multi-tasking performance, among other changes.

