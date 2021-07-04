Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain shared an image of a big mystery box that shrouded in a black cloth. The picture also has some superbikes, along with their riders, surrounding the box.

In his tweet Manu Kumar Jain stated, "Something Super Awesome just reached our warehouse. Accompanied by Super bikes!"

He further added, "We're really excited about this huge box of happiness. Mi fans, can you guess what's inside this box?..Can't wait to unravel this!"

There's no clear hint at what's waiting in the box. However, many followers on Twitter speculated it to be the Mi Electric Scooter. The Mi Electric Scooter that is sold via the company's global website claims a total range of 45 km in a single charge. The scooter also comes with a screen that houses the control panel which highlights the speed, mode and other connectivity options.

