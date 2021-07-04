Xiaomi India chief shares image of mystery box surrounded by superbikes

There's no clear hint at what's waiting in the box. However, many followers on Twitter speculated it to be the Mi Electric Scooter. The Mi Electric Scooter that is sold via the company's global website claims a total range of 45 km in a single charge. The scooter also comes with a screen that houses the control panel which highlights the speed, mode and other connectivity options.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}