Xiaomi announced that they will be launching a new device on 5 January. The company revealed the information via their official Twitter handle. The new Mi 10 variant showcased in the teaser will be launched with a 108MP camera sensor. The Twitter post also shows that the new phone will feature a 108MP lens.

In the post, the company stated, “A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10. Guess what's coming and 10 lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video."

In the video, we can see that the new Xiaomi smartphone features a quad camera setup along with a flash.

By the looks of the rear panel and the camera assembly, the phone seems to be identical to that of the Mi 10T Lite. The phone is expected to be re-branded as Xiaomi Mi 10i.

The Mi 10i is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset built on an 8nm architecture which will be assisted by Adreno 619 GPU. The phone features a 6.67-inch screen that houses a relatively tiny punch hole.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a 108MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit.

The phone comes with a 4,820 mAh battery unit which also supports 33W fast charging. In terms of memory options, Xiaomi launched the device in China with 128GB and 256GB option. In terms of RAM, the phone either comes with 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM.

