Xiaomi India sold 50 lakh smartphones in a week

Xiaomi India revealed that it has managed to sell 50 lakh phones in the last week, during the festive season sales . The company could achieve such staggering sales due to the festive season offers provided by two of the biggest e-commerce website. While Amazon plans to continue will the Great Indian Festival sale, Flipkart ended the sale on 21 October.

"Mi fans were able to buy their favourite smartphone from...more than 15,000 retail partners while making use of festive discounts and offers. In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, Mi.com helped reach consumers across 17,000 pincodes," a statement said.

According to the company, its 15,000 retail partners across the country doubled their sales year-on-year during the festive sale.

"The 5 million mark is a testimony of our consumers' trust in our products. To the best of our knowledge, no other brand has ever achieved this before. We at Mi India aim to keep delivering the highest quality products at honest prices," Mi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement.

A study published by Counterpoint Research claims that India's smartphone market size in April-June quarter was around 1.8 crore. Out of the total sales, Mi India is estimated to have sold around 52 lakh units in the three month period.

The company said that it saw an unprecedented demand from users which includes both users planning to buy their first smartphone as well as from existing users wanting to upgrade to mid-premium and premium range.

Xiaomi claimed that its retail partners helped it reach the massive consumer base. Xiaomi or Mi India led the country's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020 with 29% share, according to Counterpoint Research.

With Inputs from PTI

