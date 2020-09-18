Xiaomi India to launch its first smartwatch on 29 Sept: Details here

Xiaomi recently revealed their plan to conduct the Smarter Living event where they will be unveiling the Mi Band 5 in India. A new teaser from the Chinese company has revealed that they will also be launching a new smartwatch in India. This will be the company’s first product in this segment.

After sharing an invite for the event, the company setup a dedicated page on Flipkart for the Mi Band 5. A new teaser indicates that Xiaomi might also launch another wearable. The company does give us a hint about what this product will be via the image. Looking at the teaser, we can assume that the smartwatch to be launched on September 29 will come with a circular dial. The name of the product is still under wraps but Xiaomi has hinted that it might call it Xiaomi Watch SE. The tweet states, “Wait till you SEe Mi."

Xiaomi recently unveiled a smartwatch called Mi Watch Color in China. The new smartwatch that will be launched in India is expected to be the same model but with a different name. The Mi Watch Color comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. From the teaser it is apparent that event the smartwatch that will launch in India will feature a similar design language.

In terms of pricing, the Mi Color Watch is priced at RMB 599 which roughly translates to ₹6,500. If Xiaomi decides to launch a smartwatch identical to the version released in China, the prices might end up being similar. The Mi Watch Color comes with features like constant heart rate monitoring and different workout modes.

Apart from the smartwatch and the Mi Band, Xiaomi will launching other IoT products at the Smarter Living event.

