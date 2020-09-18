Xiaomi India to launch its first smartwatch on 29 Sept: Details here

After sharing an invite for the event, the company setup a dedicated page on Flipkart for the Mi Band 5. A new teaser indicates that Xiaomi might also launch another wearable. The company does give us a hint about what this product will be via the image. Looking at the teaser, we can assume that the smartwatch to be launched on September 29 will come with a circular dial. The name of the product is still under wraps but Xiaomi has hinted that it might call it Xiaomi Watch SE. The tweet states, “Wait till you SEe Mi."