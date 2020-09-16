Xiaomi India may finally bring the newest member of the Mi Band series to the country. The company is expected to launch the new Mi Band 5 at an event that is scheduled for 29 September at 12PM. Though Xiaomi has not exclusively mentioned the launch of the Mi Band 5 in the teaser shared on Twitter, a dedicated page on Amazon India’s website clearly indicates that a fitness band will be introduced at the event.

Going by the teaser and the images shared on Amazon, the ‘Smarter Living Event’ will be focused on the launch of a new fitness band. As the new Mi Band 5 has already been launched in June this year in China, the spec sheet and features are in the public domain.

One of the biggest visible change in the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is the display. The display now sits at 1.1-inch. The Mi Band 4 comes with 0.95-inch display. Similar to the older Mi Band 4, the new Mi Band 5 will also support new animated watch faces.

Another big change is in the charging format. All previous Mi Band have had their magnetic charging pins tucked under the band. The user always had to disassemble the band in order to charge it. With the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi is providing the charging pins at the back of the Watch which can be accessed without separating the main unit from the strap.

The teaser shares that the new Mi Band 5 will also get a personal health assistant to help users achieve their fitness goals. The battery back up of the new band is also expected to be better in comparison to the previous version. The Mi Band 5 will also get new workout and sports modes.

